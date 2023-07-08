Fuji, A Opera, Premieres Internationally @ The African Centre, London

Fuji, A Opera, a large scale, multi-dimensional exhibition that tells the story of fuji, a music genre that set the foundation for the thriving of Afrobeats today.

The exhibition featuring never before seen archival footage of previous performances, audio installations (a photography wall of album covers and live performances) and artefacts – such as rare and early fuji instruments, as well as a collection of fashion pieces worn by fuji artistes across a fifty-year-old history, will open this summer at the Africa Center, London, from August 18 to 28.

Founded in the early sixties by pioneers Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal both credited for taking fuji music to its greatest heights from the early 80s to the present day, will look at the history of fuji, the origins in the Yoruba-Muslim communities of Nigeria’s south-west, as well as the vision of pioneer, Ayinde Barrister, who dubbed his sound ‘fuji’ after seeing an airport advert for the famous Japanese mountain.

The exhibition will begin with a soundscape homage to Ajiwere, folk music for Islamic worshippers at Ramadan and the roots of fuji on Lagos Island. The sheer energy of fuji music will be brought to life with a listening gallery of archive recording, exploring the belligerent past of genre, highlighting its founding footprints and celebrate its rich subculture from the 1960s to the present day.

On the choice of an international opening for the exhibition at this time, Bobo Omotayo said, “Now feels like the perfect time to celebrate the phenomenal influence of fuji music, how it began and its lasting impact. Without fuji there would be no Afrobeats. Artists such as King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall have given so much to music – it’s time we celebrate their legacy. With London’s huge Nigerian community and close links with Lagos, I’m proud to be bringing Fuji, A Opera, to the Africa Center this summer.”