‘I Found Fame Three Years Into My Skits Career’

Actor and Skitmaker, Lolade Okunsanya has revealed that she found fame as an actress, three years into making skits.

Okunsanya explained that God’s grace, fate and her passion for acting brough her to the notice of film director, Toyin Abraham, whom she has starred in three of her productions, with the latest film Ijakumo: The Born-Again Stripper, a 2022 suspense thriller reportedly grossing N137.08 million revenue as at January 10, 2023.

In Ijakumo, Okunsanya played the lead role – where a wealthy and flamboyant pastor who discovered that his new favourite stripper is his church’s worship leader, begins an affair with her that opens a Pandora’s Box of crisis than he had ever imagined.

Restating her past as a content creator and skitmaker, the actress acknowledging the role of her God in her creative hustle said, “I love to write right from my youth, and have told so many stories that it was this passion that led me to creating content on social media, talking about life issues, relationships, and how men break hearts using myself as an example and got many fans. From doing this on WhatsApp, I moved to Instagram witnessing great increase in followers.

“As a movie enthusiast, I reviewed two movies including Prophetess by Toyin Abraham, and got the attention of Niyi Akinmolayan, the director, and later Aunty Toyin (her nickname for Abraham) herself.

“It was my gift that prepared me and presented me to play the lead role in Ijakumo. But before Ijakumo, I had featured in Listening Ears which is a movie on YouTube and the directorial debut of Toyin Abraham and another production of hers,” said the actress.