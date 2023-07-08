Imo SWAN Hails Heartland Return To NPFL  

The Imo State chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has commended the management and players of Heartland football club on their return to the Nigerian Premier Football League.

The Chairman, Everest Ezihe and Secretary, Tunde Liadi made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

The group hailed the doggedness, tenacity and resourcefulness of the Owerri darling team that braved the odds to pick the NPFL ticket and thanked the club head coach, Christian Obi and his technical crew, the players and the wonderful management led by Promise Nwachukwu for a job well done.

They however called on the club management to end the NNL Super 8 Playoff with a flourish by beating Kano Pillars on Friday in the final and end the season as the best NNL club and also with a rare feat of remaining unbeaten throughout the league season.

According to SWAN, Heartland FC and Imo State Government must learn from the mistakes of the previous season that led to the club’s exit from the topflight and fashion out workable plans to ensure the Naze Millionaires become a mainstay in the premiership just like other notable clubs in the NPFL.

Further, they commended what they described as pragmatic steps taken by Governor Hope Uzodimma “to ensure that Heartland FC that got relegated last season got an instant return ticket to the topflight with well orchestrated plans to aid the club’s swift return”.