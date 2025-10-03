Oyo State House of Assembly has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to fulfill his promise of releasing the sum of N500 million to the Abiola Ajimobi Technical University, Ibadan, as earlier pledged in 2024.

The lawmakers also called on the governor to commence monthly subvention payments to the university from January 2026 to sustain its academic and administrative operations.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by the lawmaker representing Ibadan South West Constituency 2, Hon. Oluwafemi Fowokanmi who is the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, and seconded by Hon. Babajide Adebayo representing Ibadan North Constituency 2.

Presenting the motion, Hon. Fowokanmi noted that the institution had been grappling with inadequate funding for infrastructure, staff welfare, and academic programmes, relying mainly on scholarships, internally generated revenue and TETFUND grants.

He commended Makinde for inaugurating the university’s Governing Council, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring proper state funding.

However, the lawmaker lamented that the N500 million pledged in 2024 had not yet been released.

According to him, the university’s financial burden has worsened with the implementation of the new minimum wage, forcing the institution to resort to bank loans to pay staff salaries and meet other obligations.

Also contributing, the lawmaker representing Egbeda State Constituency and Chairman, House Committee on Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Sunkanmi Babalola, acknowledged the Makinde administration’s efforts in improving the university’s physical outlook through road networks, perimeter fencing, and street lighting.

He stressed that timely funding and monthly subventions would further enable the university to expand its facilities, retain qualified personnel, and increase admission opportunities.

Supporting the motion, Hon. Babajide Adebayo, also called for a comprehensive audit of the institution’s financial records to ensure transparency and accountability.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, granted the request for the House Committee on Tertiary Education to meet with the university’s management.

He explained that the engagement would allow the House to assess the institution’s internally generated revenue, audit reports, and other financial challenges.

Ogundoyin emphasised that the findings would guide the Assembly in providing further legislative interventions to support the growth and stability of the university.