‎President Bola Tinubu has tasked South-East political leaders to emulate the ideologies and legacies of the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Micheal Okpara.

Advertisement

The minister of Works, David Umahi, said Tinubu told him this when he inaugurated the retrofitted Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia, the state capital on his behalf on Friday.

‎Umahi, who is expected to inaugurate the newly retrofitted Port Harcourt-Aba Road and seven others later, noted that the late premier related with the central government during his time,

Advertisement

‎He said: “I’m happy that he’s being honoured today by the reason of this edifice being renovated in his name and to be used in his name and his memory. I’m very, very happy.”

According to him, “the president loves the people of South-East and other regions and asked me to let you know that he will be with you later this year, sometimes in December.”

“Thank you very much for coming. And let me thank the Abia people very, very highly. And of course, all the people that came from Abia State to welcome us,” he added.

‎Earlier, the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, said the auditorium, which was built in 1992 following the creation of the state, had been left in a dilapidated state until the end of 2023.

“I’m glad that today, it is a standing edifice worthy of beholding. And by the time we make a step inside, Your Excellency, you will be happy with the quality of work that is done.

‎”Your Excellency, I hand over this microphone to you now to continue with the rest of the activity,” Governor Otti stated, appreciating other leaders of the state who graced the event.