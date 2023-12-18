A glimmer of hope emerged in the political turmoil plaguing Rivers State as President Bola Tinubu’s intervention on Monday yielded a significant breakthrough.

After a crucial meeting with key figures from both sides, an eight-point resolution was signed, outlining steps to navigate the crisis and restore peace.

Both Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political rival, former governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, were present and committed to the agreement. The resolution, signed by a diverse group including security officials, party leaders, and legislative figures, signals a potential turning point in the months-long conflict.

Key Points of the Resolution:

1. Governor Fubara and his allies will withdraw all court cases related to the crisis.

2. The State House of Assembly will drop impeachment proceedings initiated against Fubara.

3. The leadership of the House, under Speaker Martin Amaewhule, a Wike loyalist, will be recognized, along with the 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party.

4. Governor Fubara will re-present the 2024 budget to the Amaewhule-led Assembly.

5. Salaries and benefits for all Assembly members and staff will be restored

6. The Assembly will have autonomy to choose its location and conduct business without interference from the Executive

7. The Governor will resubmit the names of resigned commissioners for approval

8. The dissolution of local governments is declared null and void.

This resolution marks a significant step towards de-escalating the tension in Rivers State. The willingness of both factions to compromise and adhere to the agreement is crucial for restoring normalcy and stability to the region.