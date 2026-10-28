The Rivers Rainbow Coalition has unveiled its list of candidates for the 2027 general elections, featuring nominees for the presidential, governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

The list includes candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the various constituencies in Rivers State.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is listed as the coalition’s presidential candidate, while Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda and Hon. Major Jack are listed as its governorship and deputy governorship candidates, respectively.

Below is the full list of candidates unveiled by the coalition.

1. Presidential Candidate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – All Progressives Congress (APC)

2. Governorship Candidates

Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda – Governorship (APC) Hon. Major Jack – Deputy Governorship (APC)

3. Senatorial Candidates

The coalition listed three candidates for the three senatorial districts in Rivers State.

Bro. Felix Amaechi Obua – Rivers West Senatorial District (APC) Sen. Onyesom Allwell Iheacho – Rivers East Senatorial District (APC) Sen. Olaka Johnson Nwogu – Rivers South-East Senatorial District (PDP)

4. House of Representatives Candidates

The following candidates were listed for the federal constituencies in Rivers State:

Hon. Bob Solomon – Abua-Odual/Ahoada East Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Victor C. Obuzor – Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Cyril Godwin Hart – Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Jack Isobo Solomon – Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart – Okrika/Ogu-Bolo Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Frederick Boma Apiafi – Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Felix Uche Nwaeke – Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Dumnamene R. Dekor – Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency (APC) Rt. Hon. Martin C. Amaewhule – Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency (APC) Hon. Blessing C. Amadi – Port Harcourt II Federal Constituency (APC) Kelechi G. Nwogu – Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency (PDP) Arthur O. Uchendu – Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency (PDP) Achinike Okogbule-Wonodi – Port Harcourt I Federal Constituency (PDP)

5. Rivers State House of Assembly Candidates

The coalition also unveiled 32 candidates for the Rivers State House of Assembly seats across the state’s constituencies.