Stake Review 2023: Everything About Stake 🤩

It’s time to get rid of all ifs and buts about Stake and stop wondering, “Is Stake Legit?”, “How does Stake work?”, “Where is Stake Casino located?” Read on Stake Casino review to learn more and clarify everything regarding this crypto gambling site

Overview 🥇

Overall rating: 4.5 ⭐

Special bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code ‘GET10BACKBONUS’

Stake Casino was established in 2017, and for almost 6 years, the platform has succeeded in amassing an engaged audience of gamblers worldwide. Although this article focuses on casino features provided by Stake, the operator also offers sports, so you can switch freely between these online entertainment options. Given many positives we will elucidate later, Stake is among the best cryptocurrency gambling sites regardless of specialization.

Let’s think together about the first thing we pay attention to when we enter a site for the first time. That is nothing else than the design. A pleasant dark theme, convenient layout, and smart organization of the home screen space welcome new users, promising a fun gaming experience and high-quality service.

You can find an extensive library of casino games on the site: from Slots to Roulette. The collection of games is regularly updated; all new products are arranged in the New Release section. Moreover, Stake Casino features games produced on its own.

Anticipating your question on the legality of the Stake website , we assure you that this site is legal. Its trustworthiness is proven by the license or a long list of top-notch sponsors.

We will discuss later what promotions and awards you are entitled to get as a registered user of Stake Casino. As for the bonuses aspect, it is undoubtedly lavish. A tiny hint: there are more than 12 bonuses to brighten up your Stake gaming journey.

License and Registration 📜

Security is a paramount issue, so we put it at the very beginning of our review. Given how many traditional casinos have issues with security, no wonder players switch to the best eth gambling sites . But what about Stake?

Stake operates under an official Curaçao eGaming License. The legislation of the Government of Curacao regulates all actions.

As for storing user data, 2FA (Two Factor Authentication) ensures the safety of confidential information, eliminating the risk of hacking and data theft.

In addition, Stake crypto casino is an official member of the Crypto Gambling Foundation. That organization brings together the leading representatives of crypto gambling who uphold the principles of fair play.

As we have mentioned, the Stake gambling website is backed by several well-known sports sponsors, proving reliability. At the moment being, Stake Casino has 12 sponsors:

Drake;

Everton Football Club;

Watford Football Club;

Kun Aguero;

UFC;

Israel Adesanya;

Glover Teixeira;

Alexa Grasso;

Jailton Almeida;

Brazil Rugby League:

Boxing in Japan;

Fittipaldi Brothers.

Simple registration is, among other things, another advantage in Stake crypto gambling since such personal data as name, surname, address, identity document, etc., are not required.

It makes no sense to talk long about registering on the site, as it is fast and will not raise questions even for a beginner. A new user must fill out a simple form that requires the following data: email, username, password, and date of birth.

Casino Features 🎲

Both categories of online entertainment — Casino and Sports — are presented at an equally high level. Let’s take a closer look at all features provided by Stake.

Stake Sports

Many users love Stake bitcoin casino precisely for the sports section. Hundreds of sports events are held annually, and you can bet on each. The site’s lineup includes 40 sports disciplines, both traditional sports, and esports. You can reveal many hard-to-find sports, such as Gaelic Hurling, Lacrosse, Bandy, etc. Such a diverse niche attracts users who are interested in rare sports. The site presents odds in various systems, such as:

Decimal;

Fractional;

American;

Indonesian;

Hong Kong;



And they are quite competitive, but a bit lower than Stake’s competitors offer. However, this is offset by 100+ markets for various events, so you definitely won’t get bored.

If you like live betting, then Stake bitcoin casino is the right place for you. The platform is equipped with a streaming service, so you can get double the pleasure of betting and watching your favorite game.

Stake Casino

We are all here for the sake of this part, right? Let’s look at what the operator is ready to offer regarding the game experience. At the moment being Stake website hosts 11 game categories:

Stake Originals (18 games);

Stake Exclusives (44 games);

Slots (1377 games);

Live casino (47 games);

Game Shows (18 games);

New Releases (9 games);

Feature Buy-in (483 games);

Table Games (53 games);

Blackjack (10 games);

Baccarat (8 games);

Roulette (15 games).

As you can see, the game library on the site is solid, and new options are constantly being added. The collection of games is extensive and provided by the leading game software developers, including BGaming, OneTouch, Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, Playson, etc. The quality of the graphics and the smoothness of the game depends on the providers implementing the games on the site.

Being a crypto-only casino, the Stake gambling site adheres to the Provably Fair Games policy. These are games whose results can be checked and verified.

This feature is available exclusively for online crypto casinos, as this method is based on cryptographic hash functions. Simultaneously, the results of the games can be checked through 3rd Party Verification sites, which provide open access to the verification procedure.

New Features in 2023

The Stake website kicked off 2023 with new games and bonuses. The site has new Stake slots from the best gaming providers, such as Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, Booongo, iSoftBet, Big Time Gaming, etc.

Here are some examples to grab your attention: Gifts of Fortune by Big Time Gaming, Mammoth Gold Megaways by Pragmatic Play, Times of Egypt: Egyptian Darkness by Spinomenal, etc.

As for the rewards part, several new bonus programs were added in January, including Stake VS Eddie, Conquer the Casino, Pragmatic Drops and Wins, etc.

Game Selection 🎰

Now let’s go through each type of game to understand what Stake gaming options offer users. Choosing a game seems like a simple act. However, before starting to play, it is worth checking the RTP percentage, house edge, payout speed, and other subtleties that affect our impression of the games.

Slots

Usually, slots are the most filled category of games. As you have probably noticed, there are 1300+ titles on the Stake gambling site. Almost all the games in this category have an RTP that does not fall below 96%.

By the way, you can see how much other players managed to win in the Big Wins tab. So you can analyze the profitability of each game in this category by looking at the simple table below.

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Gates of Olympus Pragmatic Play 3.50% 208.9 BTC Sweet Bonanza Pragmatic Play 3.50% 322 ETH Wanted Dead or a Wild Hacksaw Gaming 3.62% 960 BTC Tome of Life Stake Originals 2.16% 75.5 ETH Big Bass Splash Pragmatic Play 3.30% 72.7 BTC Rotten Hacksaw Gaming 3.73% 77.5 BTC

Game Shows

This category of live games includes a variety of Roulette, Dice, Cash or Crash, and several other games. The high-rated games from reputable providers are Dream Catcher by Evolution, Crazy Time by Evolution, Monopoly Big Baller by Evolution, Mega Roulette by PragmaticPlay, etc. You can get the experience of playing with real dealers. This virtual world of high-quality immersive games will catch you.

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Dream Catcher Evolution 3.42% 106.9 ETH Crazy Time Evolution 4.50% 134.5 ETH Mega Ball 100X Evolution 4.60% 12.8 BTC Lightning Baccarat Evolution 1.24% 126.6 ETH Sweet Bonanza Pragmatic Play 3.52% 11.3 BTC

Table Games

Who doesn’t love table games? Stake gambling website holds 50+ games in this category. Table games are presented in two modes: with a live dealer in a real casino atmosphere or the classic animated table mode.

All games in this category can be divided into the following groups: blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and casino poker. By the way, Stake is one of the best bitcoin blackjack . Most of the games are hosted by Evolution Gaming. High RTP and chances of winning characterize games in this category.

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Blackjack Stake Originals 0.57% 400 ETH Video Poker Stake Originals 1.00% 89.6 ETH Blackjack First Person Evolution 0.71% 550000.0 USDT Super Sic Bo Evolution 2.78% 200.5 ETH Extreme Texas Hold’Em Evolution 0.53% 60.7 ETH

Blackjack

Blackjack is among engaging, popular, and long-standing casino games. Gamblers are attracted by simple rules and high chances of winning big.

At the same time, House Edge usually does not exceed 0.5%. The collection of blackjack at Stake is not the most extensive, there are only 10 titles, but you can appreciate them anyway. Moreover, they are rewarding!

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Blackjack Stake Originals 0.57% 400 ETH Lightning Blackjack Evolution 0.44% 2.2 BTC Multihand Blackjack Pro BGaming 0.78% 10.1 ETH

Baccarat

Another incredibly simple card game with centuries of history. Stake Online Casino hosts 8 games, such as Baccarat by Stake Originals, Lightning Baccarat by Evolution, Bac Bo by Evolution, Peek Baccarat by Evolution, etc. All you have to do is score the most points using two or three cards. The gameplay will be doubly enjoyable with the House Edge no more than 2%.

Roulette

If you are more of a classic, then feel free to choose roulette. There are two game modes available to players: Online and Live. If you are willing to interact with a live dealer and get the maximum of customized emotions from the game, then feel free to choose games marked Live, for example, Gold Bar Roulette by Evolution, Roulette, or Mega Roulette by Pragmatic Play.

Feature Buy-In

Stake is one of the few casinos that provide the Feature Buy option for online slots. This function allows gamblers to play the bonus round at any time and receive increased rewards. If you like to take risks, why don’t we try games from this category to trigger bigger bonuses?

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Gates of Olympus Pragmatic Play 3.50% 208.9 BTC Dork Unit Hacksaw Gaming 3.76% 629.8 BTC Sugar Rush Pragmatic Play 3.50% 155.3 BTC Dog Mansion Megaways Pragmatic Play 2.00% 56.6 BTC Angry Fruits Xpress Popiplay 3.99% 183.1 ETH

Stake Exclusives

If you want something special that will be presented only on Stake, then the Stake Exclusive is the place to be. Each game presented here is a collaboration between Stake Casino and a provider. For example, The Tweety House is presented by Pragmatic Play exclusively for Stake.

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Bloodthirst Hacksaw Gaming 3.81% 143.1 BTC Angry Fruits Xpress Popiplay 3.99% 183.1 ETH Lucky Phoenix Megaways Pragmatic Play 2.00% 25.4 BTC Wild West Bonanza BGaming 4.00% 63745.5 USDT Zeus’ Sanctuary BGaming 3.00% 1.01 BTC

Stake Originals

Stake Casino offers a unique category of games: Stake Originals. You can test games where the provider is the casino itself. Here you will find the highest RTP and the largest payouts. You will be overwhelmed by the variety of gaming options.

Regarding Dice, that is not the sole game you can find at Stake. Overall, Stake can also be considered a perfect choice if you want the best dice casino sites . Plinko is another top option if you seek rewarding gambling games!

Game Provider House Edge The biggest payout Dice Stake Originals 1.00% 297.9 ETH Limbo Stake Originals 1.00% 149.9 ETH Plinko Stake Originals 1.00% 1974.5 ETH Mines Stake Originals 1.00% 132.6 ETH Dragon Tower Stake Originals 2.00% 185.6 ETH

Stake Betting Options 💪

Let’s take a closer look at the Sportsbook and its opportunities. This section is not limited to the products’ choice. There are two standard options: Pre-Match and In-Play. The first one hosts a vast array of sporting disciplines. In the Pre-Match mode, there are three types of bets: Winner, Handicap, and Total. Many markets are available if you are willing to place a Stake bet on a football game.

The Sportsbook offers Stake betting on traditional sports and eSports, such as Counter-Strike, League of Legends , Call of Duty, and Dota 2. Now you can bet on the tournaments you are interested in both in pre-match and in-play modes.

The Provably Fair algorithm is also extended to Stake betting opportunities to avoid any dishonest actions on the part of the casino.

The Cashout option is also available to users, which allows them to ensure the bet in case of a risky outcome. Unfortunately, you can apply this feature, not for all markets and not for all games, but it still allows you to minimize losses from Stake bets or even increase your winnings.

User Experience 👤

No matter how extensive the site’s content is, getting a pleasant gaming experience without a well-executed design is impossible. Several factors affect the user’s attitude to the site:

clear arrangement of the main elements of the site;

mobile compatibility;

smooth design.

Desktop Version 💻

If you prefer to play from a desktop device or laptop, you can appreciate a full-sized site with good graphics and a convenient layout. The home page does not scatter attention but instead gives an idea of what the user can expect from the site.

Even from the point of view of commerce, the site is made according to the correct parameters. The user pays attention to what they need — no more, no less — bonus offers, Stake games from different categories, providers, and an open list of bets made on the site.

Pay attention to one more thing: if the site cares about its reputation and knows what a professional approach is, then the footer will be executed flawlessly. Thus, the players can easily familiarize themselves with the terms of the game and be sure that they will receive a quality gambling service here.

Mobile Version 📱

Unfortunately, the Stake gambling platform does not have an app. However, the mobile version can be considered a good alternative. It is worth noting that the layout of the desktop and mobile versions is no different, so you will not need to adapt to the site’s functionality from your mobile device. It is felt that the mobile version of the site is well-designed and is not just a copy of the desktop.

Stake.US

The USA is on the list of restricted countries, so using the Stake.com version for US residents is not possible. However, Stake Online Casino has launched a version of the site exclusively for American gamblers. The design of this version is no different from the main one: simple navigation, HD graphics, fast game loading, and other layout perks.

The most important difference between Stake USA and Stake.com is the type of casino. Stake.US is a social casino, i.e., you cannot use real money. There are two valid in-game currencies on the site: Stake Cash and Gold Coins. You get the same library of games, providers, bonuses, and emotions from playing on the main version of the site. That is a high-quality real-money casino simulator without violating US law.

Stake Community

It’s nice to spend time with like-minded people because communication always diversifies the game. So, Stake Community is an incredible opportunity to discuss the course of the game, new features, conditions for obtaining bonuses, interesting strategies, and any questions that concern you. This space is a forum where you can join any discussion.

Reputation 👑

When looking for an online gambling site to start playing, reputation is the first thing gamblers usually look at. So let’s also study the customer Stake Casino reviews.

AskGamblers: 8.1/10 ⭐

Trustpilot: 4,5/5 ⭐

In general, user reviews are positive. Gamblers are particularly fond of fast payouts, the ability to buy crypto directly through the site, and generous bonuses. Sometimes the support service fails in speed, but this is because many users visit the platform daily.

Bonuses and Perks 🎁

As for the bonuses provided by Stake, we can talk about this for a long time. Let’s see what the operator has to offer.

Welcome bonus

Stake gives gamblers 10% Rakeback with a promo code ‘GET10BACKBONUS ‘ . Sure, that is not a standard pack with free spins and deposit bonuses, but Rakeback is still a useful perk that can carry you during Poker sessions. If you need help understanding Rakeback, here is the full guide on what is a Rake in Poker .

Daily Race

The easiest bonus in terms of receiving is Stake’s Daily Races . The only condition for fulfillment is to play and wager simply. For every Stake bet you place, you move up in the player rankings. The top 5.000 participants share 100.000$ every day! This bonus applies to both casinos and sports.

Giveaways weekly

Stake’s Weekly Giveaway is a real opportunity to hit the jackpot. Every week, 10 participants share $50,000 among themselves. For every 1000 dollars you play on the site, you get one entry with an individual number. Using Google’s official random number generator, there is a giveaway with these entries every Saturday. All prizes are paid in Bitcoins. All it takes is a little luck!

VIP Club

All players can become members of the VIP club and receive exclusive bonuses and rewards. For each bet you make, you will be credited with progress, which allows you to open new levels and unlock bonus perks. Depending on your level, you can receive Rakebacks, Bespoke Bonuses, Dedicated VIP Host, Bonus Growth, Reload Bonuses, and much more. Go for it!

Deposits and Withdrawals 💰

It is not always clear which category Stake crypto casino belongs to, crypto-only or crypto-friendly, since, for some reason, fiat currencies still appear in the transaction system of the site.

You can place bets and play casino Stake games using cryptocurrency only. But it is possible to buy crypto using fiat. Thus, Stake Online Casino can be called rather fiat-friendly since the main and only method of depositing and withdrawing is e-money. If you need help buying BTC, here is the ultimate guide on how to buy Bitcoins with Apple Pay .

You need to link your crypto wallet to make the first deposit to your account. Then select one of the supported currencies. All you need to complete a transaction is an address.

If you want to withdraw from the game account, select the coin you prefer and the wallet address where you want to withdraw money. Then you should enter the desired amount and undergo 2fa verification if necessary. Don’t forget to check the minimum withdrawal limits. Each currency has different limits.

Stake currently accepts the following currencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Tron (TRX), Chainlink (LINK), etc. Note that Stake is the #1 pick if you prioritize DOGE for gambling, according to ORDB.

Security and Anonymity 🔒

The security of transactions and any other actions carried out inside is ensured by Stake unquestioningly. The protection of user data is multi-stage and combines several aspects.

Stake adheres to the AML (Anti-Money Laundering) That is why Stake requires more information when you go to the next verification stage. Here is everything you must know about Stake verification level 2 .

That is why Stake requires more information when you go to the next verification stage. Here is . Users also undergo KYC (Know Your Customer) verification to ensure user safety. Constant risk monitoring allows the site to maintain a high level of security.

to ensure user safety. Constant risk monitoring allows the site to maintain a high level of security. New users also go through Identity and Age Verification . Users over the age of 18 can use the services of the site.

. Users over the age of 18 can use the services of the site. A separate layer of protection lies on transactions carried out on the site. To reduce the risk of fraud or theft, Stake offers the 2FA feature to protect your money and account.

Customer Service 🤝

First of all, user support is multilingual. Whatever country you play from, you can always choose your native language from 15 available ones and get support within a few minutes.

User support is provided via Live Chat. Before contacting a Stake representative, you can go to the Help Center in the footer and study the FAQ section, where many questions regarding registration, account, transactions and much more topics are discussed in detail.

Verdict ✅

Stake is one of the best crypto gambling sites that provides an excellent betting service in addition to the casino. It has an excellent library of games, coupled with fast payouts and reliable cryptocurrencies — that guarantees a sleek Stake gaming experience.

Minor disadvantages, such as the absence of a mobile app, are skillfully compensated. Should Stake crypto casino be considered as a gambling site of choice? Definitely yes. Is it possible to advise it to be a beginner in crypto casinos? Yes, but provided that the player has basic knowledge of crypto.

Stake Alternatives 🤔

Stake is a 9/10, but does that mean no other casinos are good? Watch this video if you want a solid Stake alternative with great bonuses, nice VIP perks, extensive game collections, and other benefits.

DISCLAIMER ⚠️

If you or your beloved ones are experiencing signs of obsessive gambling, we strongly encourage you to call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 and get professional help. Remember that only 18+ people can use gambling services 🔞

Be sure to check if the casino site of your choice is available in the area where you live. Make sure you are not violating your local laws.

Below you will find free gambling addiction resources: