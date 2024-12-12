Renowned Nollywood producer and actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known for her comic character in the series “Jenifa’s Diary” has cautioned against attempt to pirate her yet-to-be-released movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa,’ declaring that whoever records the movie in cinema will still be liable to piracy.

LEADERSHIP understands that the highly anticipated movie will hit the Nigerian cinemas from Friday, December 13, 2024.

Akindele took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, appealing to her fans to desist from recording the movie while it is being shown in cinemas, maintaining that piracy is a serious offense that affects the finances and crafts of both producers and actors.

She however stated that tight security measures will be taken to ensure appropriate cooperation from viewers and to ensure that “pirates will be arrested”.

The Producer also pleaded with fans to take and share pictures and videos of the movie’s trailers and long queues at the ticket stands.

“Do not be scared. I am fine. But if you go to see my new movie — ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ and bring out your phone or any device you have to film it, then, I will not be fine,” she said.

“I know you have got mad love for me as my fan. I know you respect me so much. I know you want to support me. I know you want to promote me. But you filming it is not you supporting me.

“Do not upload on your social media accounts. Do not bring out your phone. If you want to support me, get to the cinemas, take pictures at the standies, post my trailers, the teasers of the movies, and I would be fine.

“Because the act of you filming is called piracy. We will not encourage piracy. We will take all necessary security measures to arrest anyone caught doing it. I love my fans very much.

“It is affecting us. We need to grow more than this. We spent a lot of money on that project ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’,” she said.

Akindele’s statement came after her 2023 blockbuster ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ was largely recorded and shared on various social media handles while it was still being streamed on Cinemas.

LEADERSHIP understands that her latest movie, ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ which features popular celebrities like Layi Wasabi, Nancy Isime, Jackie Appiah, Falz, Omowunmi Dada, Chimezie Imo, Patience Ozokwor, and Stan Nze will premiere in 30 countries across six continents from December 20 to January 17.