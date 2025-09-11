FUOYE Lecturers Begin Strike Over Unpaid Salary

By Remi Adebayo, Ibadan

The Federal University Oye-Ekiti branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday, declared an indefinite strike over unpaid salaries.

FUOYE ASUU, in a letter dated September 11, 2025, addressed to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olubunmi Shittu, said the strike followed the national directive of the Union.

According to the letter signed by the Chairman of the branch, O. A. Fagbuagun, and Financial Secretary, Ngwu Benitho, the Union stated that the strike would continue until the lecturers’ salaries were paid.

“This is to notify the university administration that the National Executive Council of ASUU has directed that in any case, where academic staff salary is not paid latest by the third day of every month, the affected branch of ASUU should proceed on strike until the salary is paid.

“As a consequence of the above, we are using this medium to inform the administration that ASUU-FUOYE Branch has proceeded on strike until our salary is paid.

“This strike is total, indefinite and comprehensive. The decision of the national is hereby communicated.”

The Union recalled that ASUU has repeatedly insisted that payments of salary must be made latest by the third day of each month.

It directed that “No Pay, No Work” resolution for industrial action be activated over failure to pay salary within the stipulated period.