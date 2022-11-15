The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has taken a swipe at his major challengers in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) respectively.

Tinubu spoke in Jos, Plateau State capital city on Tuesday afternoon during the APC presidential campaign flag-off attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, 10 APC governors, former governors and other party stalwarts, among others.

The APC presidential candidate said the PDP presidential candidate’s slogan of ‘Atikulated’ was a “wrong theory” while the ‘Obi-Dients’ slogan adopted by the followers and supporters of the LP’s Peter Obi was a misnomer.

“Peter Obi lives in Lagos. He doesn’t know the way to Anambra,” Tinubu said.