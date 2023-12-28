The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Umar Ganduje, has noted with dismay the unwarranted crisis between the state leadership of the party and Governor Hyacinth Alia as well of the caucus of the National Assembly.

To this end, Ganduje has sued for unity, noting that the crisis also led to recent call by Benue APC National Assembly members on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene to save the platform from collapsing.

Ganduje, who was speaking during the commissioning of the remodeled Secretariat of the party named as ‘Tinubu House’ yesterday in Makurdi, stressed that unity is the only way the party can forge ahead and focus on development of the State.

“APC as the custodian of a new agenda under President Tinubu, is working tirelessly to bring back Nigeria’s lost glory and this can be achieve through unity and we cannot fold our hands and watch those who do not have the interest of the party at heart destroyed our unity of purpose”

“We have decided to make the party active hence we designed a blueprint for all our offices from ward, local government, state and zonal levels to be functional. We are proud of Benue APC for this edifice. Benue is home of APC. APC went on sabbatical leave but it is back in the State,” Ganduje said while commending the leadership of the party for acquiring a befitting secretariat that houses different offices of the party.

“The Secretary to Government of the Federation “SGF” occupied by your son Sen George Akume is the backbone and chief implementer of government policies,” Ganduje said while describing the Governor as a Reverend gentleman that is so simple and agreeable.