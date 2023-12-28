Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umar Radda, has inaugurated the first phase of the dry season agricultural empowerment programme for 2, 040 farmers.

The initiative was part of his bid to stimulate agriculture and enhance food security across the 34 local government areas of the state.

While launching the programme at the Gwaigwaye irrigation site in Dikke ward, Funtua local government, the governor emphasized his administration’s affirmation to enhance agriculture development.

He added that the initiative is aimed at empowering 2,040 farmers across the state by providing free dry season inputs, adding that the potential of the programme will reduce poverty, create jobs, and boost the state’s revenue.

Recognizing the significance of proper farming techniques, the governor announced upcoming training sessions and the deployment of extension officers to guide farmers for optimal results, calling upon all local government chairmen to replicate the programme.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Ahmed Mohammed Bakori, said the 2,040 farmers will receive support for improved seeds, fertilizer, and pesticide chemicals, underscoring that the state government has invested in irrigation infrastructure, including 204 tube wells and solar-powered water pumping machines at various sites.