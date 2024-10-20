Advertisement

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; national chairman the APC, Dr Umar Ganduje and president of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday paid condolence visits to Jigawa State over the tanker explosion at Majiya town in Taura local government of the state as the death toll rose to over 174.

Speaking during the visit, Lokpobiri said the explosion was a wakeup call to enforce more safety measures in the transportation of petroleum and other flammable products in the country.

He said the tragic incident touched anyone with the spirit of humanity, describing it as a national disaster.

The minister told the state governor that the loss of over 170 young men in a single incident was a high cause for concern and all hands must be on deck to find a lasting solution to tanker explosions in Nigeria.

He visited the scene of the accident and met families of the deceased for condolences and physical assessment.

Dr Ganduje also visited survivors at the Rashida Shekoni Teaching Hospital in Dutse during his condolences visit to the state government.

He expressed appreciation with measures taken by the state government since the accident occurred, and prayed to God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and quick recovery to those injured.

In his remarks during the visit, Aliko Dangote expressed shock over the tragedy and prayed for the deceased and those injured.

Governor Umar Namadi thanked all the visitors and other people who identified with the state people either through messages or physical condolences.

He said the National Association of Road Transport Owners ( NARTO) had submitted a proposal to him which included a roadmap on how to enhance safety measures in petroleum transportation, including redesigning of tanks.

He urged the minister to consult them for inputs on the new effective safety measures for transportation of inflammable products in the country.