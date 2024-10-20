Advertisement

Over N30 billion is to be spent by the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation in its drive to transform the lives of the deaf through the provision of free-hearing kits to enable them to live a normal life in the country.

The chief executive officer of the foundation, Dr Olalekan Makinde, told journalists in Bauchi at the weekend, “New hearing aids, the kits we are working with, one set is about $15,000, which means a lot of money. But what we are giving today, we are estimating one at about N3 million, so we are looking for up to 2,000; that’s about N6 billion.

“We are not going to give them the money, but we can give what can change their lives. So, we want to counsel the beneficiaries to maintain the hearing aids, not to use them anyhow and destroy them anyhow. They have to take care of it, and if there is any problem, we have people they can reach up to for any repairs.

“These things are very expensive, those given in 2017 look like they were given today. So, you can use it for 20-30 years. You can live a normal life with it.” Makinde said the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation is about transforming lives, focusing on Africa and giving people a reason to live to the fullest.