Loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, have picked Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo as their candidate for APC chairman in Kano State.

Ganduje’s loyalists, under the aegis of Patriotic Volunteers of the APC, made the disclosure yesterday at a press conference in Kano State.

The group is led by Abubakar Alhaji who was secretary to the state government during Ganduje’s tenure as governor.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, spokesman of the group, Saleh Adamu Kwaru, said they have informed Ganduje, Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; national security adviser, Nuhu Ribadu of their choice of the next APC chairman in Kano State.

He said they have also notified special adviser to the President on Political matters, Ibrahim Masari and the 2023 Kano APC gubernatorial candidate Nasiru Gawuna.

While the group picked its candidate ahead of APC’s congress which is expected to hold next year, its spokesman however said they are not against the current party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, who they said has done well over the years.

Kwaru said they settled for Gwarzo because the APC in Kano needs a steadfast and skilled loyalist with capacity to mobilise support for the party.

He added that their candidate won the 2022 Man Of Integrity Award by Gani Fawehimi Foundation, Lagos.

“The Party in Kano needs a steadfast party loyalist to steer its ship to shore, much like a skilled captain navigating treacherous waters.

“This individual must possess exceptional leadership qualities to mobilize support, harness the energy of the people and foster solid loyalty while forging lasting alliances.

“In the light of our party’s mission to promote unity, progress and democratic values, the Patriotic Volunteers after due consultations with members of the Party strongly endorse a seasoned Politician in the person of Hon. Ibrahim Dan’azumi Gwarzo for the party’s chairmanship in Kano” he stated.

The spokesman further called for the need to strengthen the party foundation and uphold Democratic ideals to forge a brighter future for Kano state.