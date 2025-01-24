Sponsor of the ongoing Gombe State Inter-secondary Schools Athletics and Principals’ Cup Football Competitions, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has announced plans to stage the first ever Gombe State Inter-Tertiary Institutions Athletics and Football Competitions this year.

He disclosed in an interview with sports journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing athletics and football competitions in Gombe, saying no fewer than 11 tertiary institutions in Gombe State have already registered for the games.

He said arrangements have reached an advanced stage to ensure the success of the tertiary sports fiesta, which is designed to provide a platform for the athletes to showcase their talents.

“Right from when I was a kid, I have been sponsoring sports competitions, and I will continue to do this.

We did it for primary schools, we are now doing it for secondary schools; and after this one we are going to tertiary institutions.

“We have already registered about 11 tertiary institutions to start the football competition, and we will also bring in athletics.

“Most of the athletes that succeed in this country came through school sports, but unfortunately the schools sports programme in this country has been relegated to the background but we want to revive it, and I think we are doing very well.

“So, the Tertiary Institutions Games is expected to hold this year (2025). We have already registered the schools, we have the trophies, medals and all the awards, we are only waiting for the end of this Inter-secondary Schools Games and the possibility of bringing the football event, which is the Higher Institutions Football League and athletics, the same way we are doing with the secondary schools competition to reduce cost and make it one stop event,” Gombe stated.