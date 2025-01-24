Brazilian duo Raphinha and Vinícius Júnior are excited about the prospect of Neymar returning to his childhood club, Santos.

Al Hilal star is reportedly eyeing a potential move to his former club Santos before the closure of the January transfer window.

ESPN reports that Neymar is looking to terminate his contract with the Saudi Pro League side to go back to Santos.

The Brazil forward, who is also a target of several MLS teams, becomes a free agent in July.

Asked about Neymar’s future, fellow Brazil international and Barcelona star Raphinha told TNT Sports Brasil, as reported on Globoesporte: “I think him returning to compete at a high level, and in my opinion the Brazilian [league] is at a high level, will be good not only for him, but for everyone.”

Vinícius said he believes Santos would be the right place for Neymar to rediscover his best form.

“For Brazil it is important to have a player like Ney [Neymar], even more so at Santos, which is his home, where he played so many games,” the Real Madrid forward said on Wednesday.

Neymar, 32, has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury in November in his second game back after being sidelined for a year following a torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee.

He has not been guaranteed any regular playing time as has not been registered to play in the Saudi Pro League for the second half of the season.

Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus recently said that Neymar “can no longer play at the level we are used to.”

“I think a player like him can never stand still, not be active,” Raphinha said.