Chairman of Gombe State Amateur Athletics Association, Ahmed Shuaibu-Gara Gombe, has distributed clothing materials to the athletes that represented the state at the just concluded 21st National Sports Festival held in Asaba, Delta State.

The gifts came in bundles of wrappers and brocade materials in what the state’s athletics boss described as a token of appreciation for the athletes’ effort at the bi-annual festival.

Gombe, who was represented by the association’s technical adviser, Prince Simon Ayuba, said the athletes would resume camping after the New Year to commence preparation for the next festival slated for Abeokuta, Ogun State in 2024.

“I am proud of you, even though your overall performance at the sports festival was not encouraging enough. But I see prospects in all of you and I am willing to help us achieve success in subsequent competitions,” the chairman told the athletes.

Gombe and 23 other association chairmen and board members were inaugurated by the Gombe State Sports Commission about three weeks to the Delta 2022 Games, and the athletics boss had said he would not take responsibility for whatever outing the athletes got from the festival but would lay a solid foundation for future performance afterwards.

“I am fully committed to my words and very soon will unfold my comprehensive programme for the athletes ahead of the future,” Gara said.