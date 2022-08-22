Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the ‘Legislative Personality of the Decade’ award conferred on him was for the entire green chamber and it will spur his fellow lawmakers to make more quality legislations for national development.

Gbajabiamila said this after he alongside Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, among others, received the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards Africa in Abuja.

Ggbajabiamila, who was represented by a Member representing Wurno/Rabbah federal constituency of Sokoto State, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim, dedicated the Award the to the entire 9th House of Representatives, which has passed ground-breaking legislations such as the Petrolulem Industry Act and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“On behalf of my leader, we say thank you very much, the organisers of this great event, for honouring not only him, the right honourable speaker but indeed the House of Representatives.

“We hold this award in high esteem and it will further embolden us to do more. Under our able leadership, there are a lot of legislative landmarks as you know, ranging from the Electoral Act to the passage of the great Petroleum Industry Act,” he said.

Spokesperson of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who was part of the delegation that represented Speaker Gbajabiamila, also reiterated the commitment of the parliament to providing legislative interventions for the progress, unity and prosperity of the country.

On his part, Govenor Bello, who bagged ‘Democracy Man of the Year’ Award, said if the administration of the local government in the country was operated as it should be, there will be less pressure on the state capital, hence government would be closer to the people.

“I want to advice anyone who will find himself in position of a governor to please allow democratic principles to guide us on how we run the affairs of government. I thank the organisers for this,’’ the Niger State governor said.

Also speaking, Aregbesola who got the ‘Best Minister of the Year’ Award, said democracy thrives on the rule of law and any democratic government that does not recognise, appreciate and ensure the rule of law, is a failed democracy.

According to him, “democracy in its real definition is the application of the rule of law, it is about the rule of law that will lead to development.”