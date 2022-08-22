Five months after the residents of Oko-Erin community in Ilorin, Kwara State contributed N2million to fix the two power transformers serving the area, vandals have again carted away cables and other vital components of the transformers.

Consequently, the residents of the community have been thrown into darkness.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the cables and vital components of the two transformers were at the weekend carted away by unknown persons.

The development has taken its toll on socio- economic activities in the area as those using electricity for their businesses now count their loses.

Some of the residents of the area who spoke with LEADERSHIP on Monday sought the state government’s assistance in fixing the transformers and restoring electricity supply to the community.

A community leader, Alh. Oba Adebayo, appealed to the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, to come to the aid of the community.

Adebayo lamented that the blackout has crippled socio-economic activities of the residents.

“In fact, some of the residents of the area who are tenants and needed electricity for their daily jobs have relocated from the community as a result of this problem,” he said.

Chairman of Mustapha Sesan street axis of Oko-Erin community, Alh Abdullahi lbrahim, said the damage done to the two transformers has adversely affected the socio-economic life of the residents.