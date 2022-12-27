Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and a member of the Nigerian 9th Senate, Senator Lanre Tejuosho top on the list of dignitaries that graced the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation at the weekend in Lagos.

A former House of Representatives member, Ayo Omidiran; former FIFA and CAF executive member, Dr. Amos Adamu; immediate past president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick; NFF board member, Aisha Falode; CEO, Brila FM, Dr. Larry Izamoje; president Nigeria Referees Association, Otunba Tade Azeez; Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku; former LSSC boss, Kwesu Tandor and popular Pastor, Ituah Igholado were also in attendance to witness 1000 kids took part playing different roles as two quality age grade male and female games were played.

Senator Tejuosho took the kick-off of the main match of the day between Remo Stars and Shooting Stars while Hon. Gbajabiamila took pictures with the age grade male teams after a handshake with the players. Remo defeated 3SC 1-0 in the exhibition match.

The major highlight of the event was the presentation of cash gifts to 60 students as part of the SACF philanthropic gestures and also in celebration of Barrister Akinwunmi who will be 60 years on December 29.

Speaking at the event, Alhaja Omidiran commended Akinwunmi’s love for football and his kind heart of giving hope to the less-privileged.

“The Foundation has been wonderful in the past years because we hear testimonies of some of the beneficiaries. They deserve our support,” she said.

Over 40 children between 12 and 15 years have in the past eight years remained in school courtesy of the foundation which has also supported more than 200 indigent students in collaboration with the Courage Education Foundation which was also conceived and co-founded by Seyi Akinwunmi over 17 years ago.