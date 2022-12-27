President Nigeria Volleyball Federation Musa Nimrod has been slated as the chairman of the 5th Coach Felix Academics and Sports Foundation (CFASF) Annual Congress to be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

This was disclosed by CFASF founder, Coach Felix Oseibe. “This event will be under the Chairmanship of Engr Musa Nimrod, President, Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF).

“With notable speakers, sharing their experience with the athletes and also encouraging them for the coming season. Suleiman Umar Asubaba, CEO Asubaba Ventures Ltd and Barbados, Fertilizer Distributor and Supplier will speak on maximizing youthfulness.

“Princess Mabel Madojiemu, an All African Games Gold Medalist, will be on ground, while Mr and Mrs Samuel Onikeku will be the special guests of honour,” Oseibe disclosed.

According to him, 2022 year has been action-packed from the word go with a wide range of activities. “Both athletes and management have been kept busy with lots of quality training sessions, competitions and programs.

“With few opportunities and resources, 2022 was also a challenging and yet the best year for the foundation. Thankfully, the remarkable dedication of our student-athletes, parents, individuals, organizations and partners support programmes helped enormously,” he said.

Coach Oseibe explained further that the CFASF Congress which gathers all their stakeholders to review the achievements of the year, insights and spark discussion that will help shape the future of the student-athlete for the coming year.

As part of this year’s congress, there would be men’s and women’s competition in 100m/110m hurdles, 4×100m relay and medley relay.