Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the Lagos residence of the former Chief of General Staff and Military Governor of Ogun, General Oladipo Diya, disclosing that the late military top brass would be given a state burial by the State government.

Abiodun, who described his death as a great loss to Ogun in particular and the country in general, said late Diya lived an impactful life worthy of emulation.

Speaking further, while leading a delegation from the State comprising members of the State Executive Council, the governor said, “General Diya was a man of many parts. His life epitomized integrity and character. He was a soldier and gentleman, a lawyer with an eventful career. He rose to the peak of his career as the Chief of General Staff.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu, Olarenwaju, Others Mourn Diya

The governor noted that he held many command and administrative positions while in the military and continued to make an impact on humanity after retirement from active service.

He acknowledged his commitment to his community, especially in the Odogbolu Local Government Area, adding that the history of Ogun State would not be complete without the mention of his name.

Abiodun, while praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urged the family members not to grieve over his death as he impacted his generation and has gone home to rest with his Lord.

He announced that a committee made up of some State Executive Council members would be set up to liaise with the family to give the former military governor of the state a befitting burial.

Responding on behalf of the family, one of the sons of the late General Diya, Oyedamola, thanked the governor for showing concerns to the family at this trying time through the visit, saying that his father while alive, had deep affection for the present administration because of its good works.