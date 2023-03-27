As you surf the web, you will come across a host of adverts for online casinos. Every website will bombard you with a welcome bonus and provide lots of documentation for their shiny games. It can become extremely overwhelming, so how do you cut through the noise and understand what is on offer? Below, we give three tips for understanding online casinos.

Return to Player

The return to player is a percentage given to the players of a game. It is a measure of how much of your wager you can attempt to get back, should you play over a long period. For example, if the RTP is 95%, and you wager $100, $95 will be returned to you and $5 is retained by the house.

However, you must understand this is a probability and not a given. Imagine if you flipped a coin and bet on heads or tails. If tails came up, it would not be a surprise, nor if it came up the next time. However, if it came up trials 100 times in a row you would think something was amiss. This is the same with RTP. You may place one wager, get lucky and win 100 times your bet. You may play 100 rounds and lose everything.

Bonuses

Source: Pixabay

If you do any research before you sign up for an online casino, it should be on their bonuses. These are vital to new players. As casinos are in hot competition they are willing to provide extremely generous bonuses to those who sign up. This means that for a while you can play games without even having to use much of your bankroll.

When signing up for online casino real money games, most will provide a matched deposit of up to a certain amount. This means if you place an amount in your bankroll to play, they will credit you with that amount. Many of them will do this up to second and third deposits, essential if you plan to play regularly.

Make sure you shop around, finding bonuses that suit your playing style. For example, free spins will be useless if you plan to play poker and roulette. You should also check the small print, as some may only allow you to use credit on certain games or not cash it out until a certain amount has been won.

Choice of Games

Finally, you need to find one that has the right choice of games for your needs. Some people like to play a variety of slots, while some like to play Texas Hold ‘Em alone, and others like to play everything. This all depends on your preferences.

If you plan to play one type of table game, make sure the website has variety. Players of blackjack, for example, should look for the option to have side bet games and run two hands. Those who love slot games will need enough different ones to keep them entertained.

By no means are these the only rules to follow, but they will help. If you manage your bankroll and find the casino that is right for you, hours of entertainment will follow.