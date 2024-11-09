Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says his late predecessor, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, was a rare gem who lived for Nigeria and Nigerians throughout his service in the Nigerian Army.

Oluyede stated this yesterday when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army on a condolence visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He said Lagbaja dedicated his life to the service of the army and Nigeria, adding that he was selfless and passionate about the Nigerian state and gave his all.

“Lt-Gen Lagbaja gave everything to Nigeria. He commanded 72 Battalion twice, a special forces battalion in the Nigerian Army, he participated in several operations, he was in Benue, Borno and also commanded 2 Battalion. Then he was made commanding officer of 82 Div and then 1 Div, this is something very rare here in the Nigerian Army.

“He gave his all to his soldiers and I’d like to describe him as a rare gem because he lived for humanity, he lived for Nigerians, he was somebody that had been celebrated by Nigeria and recognised by all. For us in the Nigerian Army, we will celebrate him till eternity, because he has left enduring legacies behind,” he said.

The acting COAS expressed sadness over the passing of Lagbaja and promised to sustain his legacies by ensuring that operations are re-jigged to tackle insecurity across the country.

“I want to assure this committee that my team and I, having been part of the Nigerian Army structure, will do everything best possible to continue these strides and ensure that we make Nigeria safe,” he added.

Chairman of the House Committee, Hon. Aminu Balele, assured that the committee would continue to support the army to sustain the legacy of Lagbaja to make Nigeria better.

He expressed confidence in the acting COAS to tackle the security challenges in the country.

“We will do our best to support the army and the family of Lagbaja as representatives of the people,” he said.