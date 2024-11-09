Twenty-one kidnap victims were rescued by security operatives in Katsina State on Thursday night, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

The operation, launched to combat rising abductions in the area, successfully freed many hostages. Two operatives however died in the process.

According to the Katsina State Police Command, the police, in collaboration with the military, State Community Watch Corps and local vigilantes successfully thwarted attacks on Jibia Town and rescued 21 victims.

The command’s spokesman, Sadiq Abubakar, said in statement that the coordinated response by the security team resulted in the successful rescue of people held captive. Five individuals sustained gunshot injuries during the assault and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He added that the attack claimed a member of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps and a vigilante member.

He said the incident happened on Thursday night as bandits launched simultaneous attacks on Ka’ida, Unguwar One Boy and Danmarke quarters in Jibia local government area. A swift action by the joint security team led by the DPO of Jibia quickly led to a gun battle that lasted over an hour.

He expressed the command’s commitment to apprehend those responsible and work with sister agencies and other stakeholders.

The commissioner of police, Aliyu Abubakar, reassured the public that the command remained dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He urged the people to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.