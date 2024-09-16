A young Nigerian, Bernice Dauda, has been listed as the youngest and only black person on the Brain Imaging Facility Team of German University, the RWTH Aachen University.

27-year-old Bernice Dauda graduated from Nigeria’s Premiere Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, in 2013, and later attended the University of Applied Sciences, Aachen, where she bagged a degree in Biochemical Engineering. She is currently a Germany-based Biochemical Engineer.

The RWTH University is situated at the heart of the Aachen Science Region of Germany and has nationals from over 140 countries who study, research, teach and work on its facilities. The eight-member BIF Team is described as one of the Core Facilities Teams of the University and a pillar of its highly regarded Biomedical Graduate School.

According to the Institution’s website, the BMGS “provides a framework for the education and career development of PhD Students from the RWTH University Hospital and related Institutes. It supports excellence in both biomedical research and education and serves as platform for scientific discussion and networking.”

While fielding questions from journalists on the outstanding appointment for one of the school’s old students, the Principal of Premiere Academy, Abuja, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, noted that the secondary school has, over the years, produced outstanding young leadership talents that have gone into the world to rub shoulders with their peers across the globe in different areas of callings, thereby making Nigeria proud. He attributed the School’s many Success stories to the strong leadership ethos and sense of communal responsibility students are made to assimilate in the School.

According to him, “In this age of global competitiveness that offers borderless opportunities for young talents irrespective of country of origin, our products have continued to excel internationally, giving Nigeria a commendable image among elite nations. Through international certifications, awards and recognitions at some of the biggest global stages, our students are proving that they have been well prepared to take on the world and compete well.”

Mr. Akinsowon also restated the school’s commitment to the vision of fostering impactful relationships and partnerships with the best global institutions in the bid to ensure its products gain the necessary exposure to compete with the best anywhere in the world. “We believe that education in the 21st century should be practical, immersive, hands-on and empowering for the future greatness of our students. Our commitment to this vision is evident in our diverse offerings, ranging from cutting-edge technology like Robotics, Coding, 3D Printing, Animation and Virtual Reality to the captivating world of Astronomy and the realm of Artificial Intelligence.

“We shall continue to evolve our systems and environments holistically in line with emerging global trends to not only set our students on a path of academic excellence but to also ensure that they are well-rounded in other vital areas of life with essential life skills that foster confidence, creativity, teamwork and all-round leadership in order for them to be fully ready to shine in all aspects of life,” he stated.