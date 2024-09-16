In a brief and tense courtroom session, Ryan Wesley Routh, the 58-year-old suspect in an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, made his first appearance before a federal judge in Palm Beach on Monday.

Routh remained mostly expressionless as proceedings began, responding to the judge’s questions with “Yes, your honour.”

The murder suspect was brought into the courtroom just before 10am (14:00 GMT), joining other defendants awaiting their hearings.

As he entered the court room, Routh glanced at the press and other attendees who had come to witness the proceedings surrounding the second man in two months accused of threatening the former president’s life.

The hearing lasted less than 10 minutes, after which Routh was escorted out as other defendants began their appearances.

The hearing revealed personal details about Routh, a North Carolina native, who reported that he had no money in his bank account and owned only two trucks in Hawaii, each valued at around $1,000.

When asked about his income, Routh stated he made approximately $3,000 a month. These details were provided to determine if he qualified for a public defender.

Routh is faced with two federal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obstructed serial number.

The first charge carries a potential sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while the second could result in a five-year term.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg indicated that more severe charges could be forthcoming, including an attempted assassination charge, despite no shots being fired during the incident.

Aronberg noted that Routh could also face aggravated assault charges for allegedly pointing an AK-47-style rifle at Secret Service agents, which could add another 15 years to his sentence.

“Ryan Wesley Routh could end up spending a lot of time, potentially, in prison,” Aronberg told MSNBC. He added that the Justice Department would likely file additional charges, arguing that although Routh did not fire his weapon, the intent was clear.

Security outside the Palm Beach courthouse was tight, with more than a dozen reporters waiting in line to enter the small, limited-seating courtroom.