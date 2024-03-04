To help alleviate some of the burdens teachers face while carrying out their essential functions in society, Grooming Endowment Trust (GET) has launched an initiative to empower them economically.

GET, which made this public in a press release issued by its spokesperson, Michael Adegoke, also disclosed that the initiative tagged Grooming Endowment Teacher Appreciation Program (GETAP) is designed to support teachers in underserved communities.

The organisation noted that teachers in Nigeria face many challenges while imparting knowledge to the future generation, and their well-being should not be left to the government alone.

GET also stated that it is essential to encourage the reduction of out-of-school children in Nigeria by facilitating drivers in the sector.

It further revealed that GETAP is an Initiative set up to support 12 deserving teachers, two each from across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria, with N200,000 and other resources.

The organisation has specific criteria for professionals to qualify for the awards, including working in underserved and remote environments and teaching in a primary or secondary school.

The applicants must also show impact or innovation in teaching and passion and plans for continuity in the profession to help more Children and encourage others in the field.

They must also have a minimum of 5 years of teaching experience.

The overall objective of the Grooming Award is to appreciate Teachers who are making an impact, especially those who are going the extra mile; the initiative is searching for Teachers who are in underserved communities but exhibiting laudable ideas