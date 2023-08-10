Gift Orban Scores Hat-trick As Gent Destroy Pogoń Szczecin 5-0

Nigerian striker, Gift Orban, bagged the first hat-trick of the season as K.A.A. Gent thrashed Pogoń Szczecin 5-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round 1st leg at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, Belgium.

The Nigerian opened and also wrapped up the scoring for the host. He put Gent in front 13 minutes into the game and grabbed a second 22 minutes later.

His teammate, Hugo Cuypers, then grabbed a six-minute brace (40′, 45+1′) before Orban completed his hat-trick in the second half (64′).

The 21-year-old is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and so many other top European clubs’ shopping lists this summer.