As big brand-named retailers lack the unspent cash, we ought to reflect on how to get the most for our money… gift card, or otherwise.

Every year, thousands of grandmas and grandpas worldwide waste millions of dollars on gift cards that their loved ones are too ungrateful to spend. Not that we are here to shame those that don’t use their gift cards. On the contrary, we are here to offer an alternative.

The 2017 start-up firm GiftCardsToNaira was set up expressly to turn old gift cards back into cash so you don’t completely lose out on the investment. Operating out of Nigeria and Ghana until expansion plans take them into the rest of Africa, this firm can convert your unwanted gift cards into Naira, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Why would you want to benefit from such a service? Let’s look closer and find out.

Why Don’t We Spend Our Gift Cards?

It’s a sad fact that we forget about our gift cards, brands and they expire. For some of us, we are saving them for a special day – and again, we overrun, and they pass on us. There are those of us who don’t cash out gift cards because we never use the brand, and there are multiple personal reasons not to retrieve a gift card, too. Perhaps you just don’t like the person that sent it to you?

Whatever the reasons that we don’t get it together in time to spend those gift cards, we are missing out. When we are missing out, the most prominent brands benefit from our lack of attention. They are still taking the payment, still holding the money, and if you don’t claim the goods? They see that as a bonus.

How Many Gift Cards Go Unspent?

According to the Hustle, up to 19% of all gift cards go unspent at any given point. Over the last decade in the USA, more than a trillion dollars have been spent on these great ways to send money to a loved one. If we were to calculate that into a manageable figure, that’s 190bn USD – all wasted. Unspent. I paid at the stores and never redeemed.

Of course, this is a statistic for the USA, and we are more interested in Ghana and Nigeria, but it should give you an incline as to how much gift card cash goes unspent each year. Fortunately, companies like GiftCardsToNaira allow you to convert your unspent gift cards back into money, so that this doesn’t happen to you.

How to Trade Your Gift cards?

If you are interested in trading in your gift cards for Naira, Bitcoin, or Ethereum, you can do so through the GiftCardsToNaira pages. You can check how much your cards are worth on their calculator, set up an account, and start trading immediately. All transfers are instant – so you could have money in your pocket before the day is out.