The third edition of Gen Z’s Involvement in a New Nigeria (GINN 3.0) has brought to the fore the importance of the youth involvement in innovation and development.

Founded by Saint Chukwuemeka Agomeze, the event has gained it’s landmark as the number one Gen-Z developmental platform in Nigeria.

Tagged: ‘Daring to Invent the Future of the Nigerian Entertainment Industry,’ the event brings together Gen Z’s to discuss the future of their country annually.

The convener of GINN, Agomeze is known for his dedication to empowering young people and his vision for a better Nigeria have been the driving forces behind GINN’s success.

From the early days of GINN 1.0 to the impactful GINN 3.0, his efforts have focused on creating a space where young Nigerians can exchange ideas, innovate, and lead.

Among the top dignitaries present at the event was Minister of Youth Development Dr Jamila Ibrahim, who emphasised the government’s commitment to involving young people in decision-making, thus aligning with GINN’s mission of collaborative efforts to shape the nation’s future.

Also, former governorship candidate of Labour Party, Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV), noted the role of young innovators in the country’s growth and development.

Nollywood actors, Charles Inojie and Hilda Dokubo’s session on “Storytelling for Social Change” showed how narratives in Nigerian entertainment can influence societal values, resonating with the event’s theme of changing the industry’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Bunmi Davies who discussed ‘Entrepreneurship in Entertainment,’ highlighted the blend of business skills and creativity needed to advance Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

Comedian Josh 2 Funny added humour to the event, noting the unifying and healing power of the entertainment industry.

The energy at GINN 3.0 was electric, with young minds from across Nigeria converging, eager to engage and drive change. This event wasn’t just about talks; it was about action, about daring to dream big and then doing something about it. Agomeze Saint Chukwuemeka’s leadership brought a sense of urgency and possibility, making everyone feel part of something larger than themselves.

The discussions weren’t just theoretical; they were grounded in the real challenges and opportunities within the Nigerian context. For instance, when Charles Inojie and Hilda Dokubo spoke about storytelling, it wasn’t in abstract terms. They shared stories of actual projects that had sparked conversations on important social issues, demonstrating the power of entertainment as a tool for change.

The inclusion of figures like Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (GRV) broadened the scope, bridging entertainment with activism and politics, and highlighting the interconnectedness of all these spheres in shaping society.

As the event wrapped up, there was a palpable sense of momentum. Attendees left not just inspired but equipped with practical insights and connections, ready to take on the challenges of the entertainment industry and beyond.

The event was more than a programme; but a movement for Nigeria’s youth. GINN has shown that when young people unite around a common vision, they can make significant impacts. GINN has not only empowered young people but also set a new standard for their involvement in the entertainment industry and beyond, marking a key step in Nigeria’s journey towards a more inclusive and vibrant future.