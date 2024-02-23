Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the widow of the immediate-past governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, has reminisced the life and times of her late husband, saying he was called a ‘weakling’ while alive just because he loved his wife.

Akeredolu, a lawyer by training, who later attained the enviable title of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and became President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was elected twice as governor of Ondo State until his death on December 26, 2023 after a protracted illness.

In a special tribute published on pages 32 and 33 of the funeral programme for the burial of the former governor in his native Owo town in Ondo State on Friday, written by his widow, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, titled; ‘Tribute To My Love, Aketi’, the former First Lady said the death of her husband hurts her badly as she is now left alone to face all manners of mockery from the so-called friends and adversaries alike.

LEADERSHIP reports that the funeral service for the deceased governor held at the Saint Andrews Cathedral Church, Imola, Owo, Ondo State, and it was attended by President Bola Tinubu, who was represented at the occasion by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and other guests from within and outside Ondo State.

See full Tribute below:

Darlin,..

It’s me, your adorable Betty

You just left me Just like that!

It hurts

Badly it hurts

Now alone

To face all manners of mockery

From the so-called friends and adversaries alike.

Not a few lashed out that you were a weakling because you loved me.

A beg o! Can an Amotekun generalssimo be a weakling? Mbanuu! It doesn’t add up nau. Haba!

By the way, do they know what love is?

I don’t think so

In their homes while growing up they saw their mothers trampled upon as doormats.

Beaten up like punchbags.

They copied the template and treated their wives as pieces of furniture that can be easily discarded as trash. And in many instances the subjugation was garnished with beatings while the community looked the other way and remained unperturbed as gender based violence reigned supreme nationwide.

In civilised climes, if you beat your wife, jail awaits you even if you are a Governor.

They marvel that a Nigerian man can love his wife.

To them na only Oyibo man dey love.

They are infuriated that a Yoruba man can love his wife who is Igbo.

How can? Igbo lasan, lasan!

Na love at first sight brought us together, biko. No be juju!

Na love make me cross the Niger.

That love at first sight turned out to be true and pure.

And you were proud to say it

You were proud to show it

You were even prouder to tell the people of Ondo State and beyond that we were a team.

You were audacious to tell your people that “you voted for one but got two”.

A testimony of my positive contribution to your life and career, emotionally and intellectually.

We differed on one aspect, though. Religion. Your were religious and wore your faith on your sleeves. I’m not. With no apologies. You were frustrated. Yet, we managed to work it out by harnessing our communication skills. You came to terms with my position on religion and respected my choice of pragmatism. And a peaceful home we built by respecting each other’s idiosyncrasies, supporting each other’s career pathways and loving each other at the same time. That you were courageous and fearless are now like a radio jingle on the lips of all and sundry.

As a partner, you were kind and playful but annoying sometimes with your jokes which became normal over the years given that trying to change you from cracking expensive jokes was an exercise in futility.

During our early years of marriage when we started from the scratch, you made sure we didn’t lack.

You took care of me and the children. With time, you became the best husband, dad and grandpa any wife, child or grandchild would wish for.

Aketi’s tribute to Betty @60 on July 20, 2013 gives the reader an insight into the marriage of 42 years we had. We were soul mates. If there is anything like another life, I will marry you and you will remain Darlin’mi!

Adorable Betty (Wife)