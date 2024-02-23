Operatives of the Tactical Units of the Rivers State Police Command have recovered the decomposing remains of Gift David Okpara, popularly known as 2Baba, the prime suspect in the murder of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Police Division in Ahoada-East local government area of the State, SP Bako Angbashim.

The corpse of 2Baba was discovered in a shallow grave at Ebrass community of Ahoada-West local government area of the state on Friday.

Recall that the prime suspect and some of his gang members had escaped with multiple bullet wounds when joint security operatives raided his camp at Idu-Ekpeye community in Ahoada-East LGA few days ago but died about four hours later after losing consciousness.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, thanked Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his unwavering support to the Police in its efforts to track down the prime suspect in the murder of the senior Police officer in September, 2023.

Disu, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, expressed gratitude to everyone who played a part in the operation.

The Police Commissioner said: “I am here today to provide you with an update on a significant operation conducted by the Rivers State Police Command.

“On Friday, February 23, 2024, based on credible information, our tactical operatives successfully located the shallow grave of Gift Okpara ‘M,’ also known as 2baba, a notorious Iceland cult leader in Ebrass, Ahoada West, Rivers State.

“We were able to recover the corpse of 2baba, who was responsible for the brutal murder of former DPO Ahaoda Division, late SP. Bako Angbashim on September 8, 2023, in Odumude community, Ahaoda East Local Government Area.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who played a part in this operation, particularly our dedicated tactical teams and the IRT special team.

“I want to extend my special thanks to the Nigerian Airforce for their invaluable support. Their aerial strike on 2baba’s camp on February 10 resulted in significant casualties among the gang, which facilitated our subsequent operations.

“Furthermore, the Rivers State Police Command acknowledge and thank the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fabura, GSSRS, for his unwavering support throughout this operation. His commitment to maintaining law and order in our state is commendable.

“I want to take this opportunity to commend the officers involved in this operation. They have shown extraordinary dedication and resilience.

“Their hard work and perseverance were driven by the expectations of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, who sought success in bringing 2baba and his gang to justice.

“My gratitude to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for his unwavering support and invaluable advice throughout this operation. His guidance and leadership have been instrumental in our efforts to combat criminality and maintain peace and security in Rivers State.

“It is crucial for our citizens to recognise the importance of collaboration and support in our fight against crime. We urge the public to continue providing us with timely and accurate information that can aid in identifying and apprehending criminals. Together, we can create a safer environment for all.

“I want to assure the residents of Rivers State that the Rivers State Police Command remains committed to the safety and security of our state.

“We will continue our operations to apprehend other members of 2baba’s gang and dismantle any remaining criminal networks. We call on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.”