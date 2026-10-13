The Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) , has revealed that girls constitute 60% of estimated 700,000 out-of- school children in Borno State.
The statement noted that despite ongoing government interventions, the girl child in Borno continues to face daunting challenges stemming from over a decade of insurgency, displacement, and socioeconomic hardship.
According to the association, more than 10 years of conflict in the North-east region have severely damaged school infrastructure and displaced thousands of families.
NAWOJ also highlighted the persistent threat of child marriage in the region, warning that it severely curtails girls’ educational opportunities and exposes them to critical health risks, such as Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).
“Globally, over 12 million girls are married yearly, about one every three seconds, with one in five married before age 18, and Sub-Saharan Africa bearing the highest prevalence at 31 percent,” the statement read.“Yet, 68 million child marriages have been averted in the last 25 years through education and legal reforms.”
NAWOJ commended the Borno State Government under Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for its efforts toward rebuilding insurgency-damaged schools, implementing the Adolescent Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, and improving maternal health services across the state.
However, the group emphasized that more targeted, sustained action is urgently required to protect and empower vulnerable young girls.
NAWOJ called for sustained political will to enforce child protection policies and educational reforms; increased funding for girl-led organisations addressing localised challenges.
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