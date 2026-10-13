The Borno State chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) , has revealed that girls constitute 60% of estimated 700,000 out-of- school children in Borno State.

The revelation was contained in a press statement issued yesterday by NAWOJ through its Chairperson, Fatima Zannah Mustapha and the Secretary, Elizabeth Ameh respectively, to commemorate the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child, observed under the theme: “End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls’ Rights!”

The statement noted that despite ongoing government interventions, the girl child in Borno continues to face daunting challenges stemming from over a decade of insurgency, displacement, and socioeconomic hardship. According to the association, more than 10 years of conflict in the North-east region have severely damaged school infrastructure and displaced thousands of families.

NAWOJ further noted that the conflict has been further compounded by harmful cultural practices, and poverty, which together deny young girls access to education.

NAWOJ also highlighted the persistent threat of child marriage in the region, warning that it severely curtails girls’ educational opportunities and exposes them to critical health risks, such as Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF).

NAWOJ commended the Borno State Government under Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for its efforts toward rebuilding insurgency-damaged schools, implementing the Adolescent Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, and improving maternal health services across the state. However, the group emphasized that more targeted, sustained action is urgently required to protect and empower vulnerable young girls. NAWOJ called for sustained political will to enforce child protection policies and educational reforms; increased funding for girl-led organisations addressing localised challenges.

Targeted support interventions for girls affected by poverty, displacement, and armed conflict, as well as second-chance education initiatives specifically tailored for married adolescent girls who dropped out due to poverty or long distances to schools.

Reiterating its commitment to advocacy, the association stated that it will continue leveraging its media platforms to raise awareness on girls’ rights, amplify their voices, and hold relevant authorities accountable for implementing policies designed to safeguard the girl child.