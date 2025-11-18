Nigerian entertainer Uche Ibeto, popularly known as the Jigida Queen, has expressed renewed hope in the justice system following the ongoing trial of Barrister Victor Giwa and businessman Cecil Ezem Osakwe before an FCT High Court in Abuja.

She said the development gives her confidence that her own long-running allegations of unlawful eviction and fraudulent property dealings will also receive fair investigation.

Ibeto addressed journalists in Lagos on Tuesday while issuing a detailed rejoinder to the developments surrounding the FCT High Court trial of Giwa and Osakwe, who were facing charges relating to alleged forgery, unlawful eviction and property-related offences involving another complainant, Ms. Asabe Waziri.

While noting that the courts have not yet determined the guilt or innocence of the defendants, Ibeto said the very fact that the allegations were receiving judicial scrutiny “gladdened” her heart and restored her faith that “no one is above the law.”

According to her, the ongoing proceedings “give hope to victims across the country” who believe they have suffered similar treatment but lack the resources or influence to secure accountability.

Ibeto reiterated her claim that she was forcibly removed from her late mother’s Surulere residence on August 15, 2025, during the execution of a Lagos High Court judgement delivered in July.

She maintained that she was neither a party to the suit nor served with any court processes. She also insisted that several documents tendered in the matter were “false or misleading,” calling on authorities to verify all filings and administrative steps that led to the judgement and subsequent execution.

She further alleged that her family house was subjected to demolition and unauthorised construction shortly after her eviction, and that the properties of lawful tenants remained sealed.

Ibeto said she has already petitioned the police, the Lagos State Government, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the National Judicial Council and other relevant authorities demanding a full investigation.

“I derive courage from the fact that allegations raised by Ms. Asabe Waziri are now being tested before the courts,” she stated.

“If her cry could reach the system and attract legal response, I believe mine will too. Justice must serve everyone equally.”

Ibeto also urged security agencies and disciplinary bodies to examine her petitions and ensure that any officer or legal practitioner found aiding or obstructing due process faces the appropriate sanctions.

While thanking her supporters and the media, she appealed for swift action to enable her to return to her residence, saying her displacement had taken a toll on her wellbeing.

“The only thing I seek is justice,” she said. “The ongoing trial in Abuja shows that justice can still prevail. My hope is that the truth in my own case will also be uncovered.”