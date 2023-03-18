Thirty years post its release, fans of the award-winning historical drama will be thrilled to know that Gladiator 2 is in the works.

Director of the blockbuster film Ridley Scott is assembling what seems to be a cast just as epic as the first film.

Fandomwire.com reported that Marvel’s Eternal actor Barry Keoghan is being cast as the film’s main antagonist opposite fellow Oscar Nominee, Paul Mescal who is Gladiator 2’s protagonist. 30-year-old Keoghan will play Publius Septimus, also known as Geta, the formidable Roman Emperor who led the Eternal City from 209 to 211. Mescal will play the adult version of Lucius, the son of Lucilla.

Characters that survived the carnage of the first film like those played by Derek Jacobi and Djimon Hounsou could make an appearance in this sequel but no information on that front has been divulged yet, as the crew is keeping the plot and storyline under wraps at this time.

What is known is that just as Ridley Scott is returning to his directorial role in sequel, so also is the Arthur Max, and Janty Yates, both reprising their roles in the first film as production designer and costume designer.

Gladiator 2 will be set years after the first film, showcasing the son of Lucilla who has left his childhood days behind with the Gladiator.

Keoghan is the latest reported addition to the cast with the rest of the characters yet to be revealed. Gladiator 2 will hit theatres on November 22, 2024.