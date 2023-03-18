Nollywood actors, Ik Ogbonna has said he is not keen to address the public’s speculations as to why his marriage to mixed-race Sonia Morales ended in 2019.

Ogbonna who noted that beyond the rumour of alleged cheating, in the gossip mill, he never mentioned the reason for their separation.

“I have never said the cause of my separation. It has all been speculation and I would like the public to hold onto those speculations if they choose to do so. My private life doesn’t necessarily concern the world but, what i choose the world to know is what i make the public to know about me. Things don’t work out. It doesn’t mean I and the person would fall apart, or I will come on social media and start saying these are the reasons why it didn’t work. It didn’t work but we are still friends,” said the fair complexioned actor, who said he has dated across religions and ethnicities.

Ogbonna is not closed off to marriage by the experience and expressed his readiness to be in relationship at the right time.

“We never say never. So, for me the doors are still very open, but, in life you know you tend to look out for certain things and qualities in a woman because you don’t want to be divorced twice. I am going to get married again but it’s going to be with someone with particular characteristics and personality that I can hold onto. If the worse comes, I can hold on to this lady and move on.”