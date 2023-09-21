Glo ambassador and athletics champion, Tobi Amusan, has received accolades from the company for winning the women’s 100 metres hurdles in the Diamond League championship in Oregon, United States.

The celebrated athlete won the race on Sunday evening in a time of 12.33 seconds to claim her third consecutive Diamond League title. Amusan had in 2021 won her first Diamond League trophy in 12.42 seconds and successfully defended the title in 2022 after recording 12.29 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland.

Glo, in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, lauded Amusan for the outstanding achievement, adding that her victory, despite her recent setback, has shown that she is a talented professional who still has a lot to offer the world of athletics.

Said Glo, “With the third Diamond League trophy in her kitty, Amusan remains a true African ambassador at the world stage and an inspiration to millions of youths who look up to her as a role model”. It described her as an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience and hard work, and urged her to continue to forge ahead, win more laurels and leave an indelible mark in global athletics that will be remembered for years to come.

Amusan failed to defend her world title after she finished sixth in the final at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary. She, however, promised to come back “stronger and better”.

Amusan has emerged as the second woman in Diamond League history after Dawn Nelson-Harper to win a hat-trick of 100m hurdles titles.