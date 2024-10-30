Digital solutions provider Globacom has announced an entertainment tour for its youth-centric product, My-G. The show will be hosted across major cities in Nigeria.

Globacom disclosed at a press briefing that the youth-focused entertainment tour is geared toward highlighting the enormous benefits of My-G. This product addresses the entertainment and connectivity needs of young Nigerians.

Globacom’s Director of Creativity, Mr Chuka Obi, explained that My-G offers unique data bundles which enable customers to access their favourite entertainment sites, social media platforms, and streaming services at affordable rates.

He said, “With My-G, Glo customers can enjoy WhatsApp, TikTok, Snapchat, BoomPlay, Audiomack, Instagram, and GloTV without worrying about data costs.”

He added, “My-G package is awesome, and customers are assured of getting the best data deals to spend more time on entertainment sites that they love surfing. That necessarily means they won’t get their pockets emptied just because they want to have fun”.

Obi added that the experiential engagements in these cities will be garnished with undiluted entertainment. At the same time, “the pass to enjoy this will surely be their uptake of My-G data bundles”.

Youth leaders who graced the unveiling of the entertainment tour praised Globacom’s initiative, saying that “it would create a great opportunity for young people to engage with the brand that has remained focused on connecting young people to their passions and empowering them at affordable costs.”

President of Students Union Government (SUG), Yaba College of Technology, Morakinyo Olaolu, noted, “This is a good initiative for youth development. We thank Glo for My-G, which is for us, the Youth.”.

Similarly, Adebobola Ayomide, SUG President of Lagos State University, opined, “My-G will help the youth stay more active online. It will be useful to us in both academic and social activities. We are happy with the plan and call on Glo to provide other packages that will help improve student lives on campus. We appreciate the company at all times.”

Adekanye Ibukunoluwa, representing the University of Lagos SUG, said, “Thanks to Glo for considering the Youth. Online is where we do most of our academic work, and My-G will help us greatly with affordable data. We hope Glo will start bringing more activities to the campus so that the students can benefit from them from time to time”.

Globacom also seized the opportunity to reintroduce its competitive tariff plan, Berekete. Now reloaded as Berekete 10X, it offers more benefits, including ten times the value of every recharge, double data value, and excellent benefits on voice calls.

The company also highlighted the benefits of the Glo Café app, a one-stop shop for all digital services and other Glo products and services. Glo Café is available for download on the Google App Store, where customers can get 100 GB Bonus Data, which includes instant 75GB and 5GB data instalments for the next five months.

In addition, an app-exclusive recharge offer of 100 per cent and an app-exclusive data bonus of 10 per cent are also available on Glo Café. Similarly, the app offers in-app exclusive digital data bundles on unique data.

Glo Café was launched to offer users self-services like Data Purchase, Data Gifting, and data sharing with utmost ease. The app also addresses self-care needs like balance checks, Recharges, Borrowing, Credit/Data, PUK code, and NIN number details.