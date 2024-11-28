Media entrepreneur and creative director of Visibility Solutions Media, Kehinde Ajose, has been honoured for his impactful contributions to the education sector at the prestigious Global Education Awards.

The awards ceremony, organised in partnership with the African Canadian Education Society, the British Professional Teachers Network, and the African American League of Educators, celebrates the achievements of individuals who have significantly advanced education and inspired future generations.

The Global Education Awards aim to promote excellence in education by recognizing the dedication, hard work, and vision of those shaping the minds of tomorrow. This year’s event was a testament to the transformative power of education and the importance of acknowledging those driving change within the sector.

Sharing his excitement and gratitude, Kehinde Ajose said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognized by the Global Education Awards for my contributions to the education sector. This award is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective efforts of those who believe in the transformative power of knowledge and the importance of visibility in shaping educational narratives.

“Education has always been a cornerstone of societal progress, and my mission has been to amplify the stories, achievements, and innovations of those driving change within this space. This recognition fuels my commitment to leveraging media and strategic visibility to ensure that impactful educational initiatives receive the attention and support they deserve.

“I dedicate this award to every educator, innovator, and storyteller working tirelessly to enlighten minds and inspire futures. Together, we are shaping a brighter world. I am deeply grateful to God for how far He has brought me and for the incredible things yet to come. A special thank you to Mr. Kingsley Southbank for championing this meaningful initiative. Here’s to continued growth and impact!”

This recognition underscores Kehinde Ajose’s dedication to bridging the gap between education and visibility through his work at Visibility Solutions Media, ensuring that impactful educational initiatives receive the spotlight they deserve.