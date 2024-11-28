Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been appointed as manager of Championship side Coventry City.

The club confirmed this on their website on Thursday.

Lampard, who has signed a 2 ½ years deal with the club replaces Mark Robins who was sacked on November 7 after their seventh loss in 14 league games.

Robins first managed Coventry between 2012 and 2013 before returning to the club in 2017, guiding them to two promotions as they rose from League Two to the Championship.

The club came close to winning promotion to the Premier League, losing the 2023 playoff final to Luton Town on penalties. Robins then led Coventry back to Wembley last season as they reached the FA Cup semifinal, losing again on penalties, this time to Manchester United.

Lampard’s appointment comes with the club in 17th position in the table, 10 points off the playoff places.

“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach. Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this League to be successful,” Coventry owner Doug King said.

The Chelsea legend last coached in 2023 as interim boss of his former club, which he also managed full time between 2019 and 2021.

He began his coaching career at Derby County in 2018 with a stint at Premier League side Everton between 2022 and 2023.