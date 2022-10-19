Global Peace Foundation Nigeria has empowered 100 most vulnerable women and youths in Etche local government area of Rivers State with financial literacy and business management skills prior to the disbursement of N1million as seed capital to the beneficiaries with a view to addressing abject poverty and unemployment.

Global Peace Foundation, which is a non-governmental organization that works to mitigate identity-based conflict thereby promoting peaceful coexistence and fostering unity among diverse ethno-religious groups, said the gesture was aimed at liberating most vulnerable households, families and communities from the shackles of poverty through economic empowerment for women and youths.

Delivering the cheques to the beneficiaries, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, Rev John Joseph Hayab, who was represented by a member of the Board of Directors, Amb Ayibaemi Ken Fashola, said they believed that poverty and unemployment are at the root of violence and several other heinous activities that continue to derail societies and the nation.

“That’s why the organization continues to make efforts across Nigeria and has been working in Etche Community since November 2021 to reduce the level of poverty and unemployment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have had a series of workshops and capacity-building training for women and youth leaders on how to mitigate violence and promote a culture of peace in their community. We have also trained participants on financial literacy and encouraged them to form cooperative groups and today we are giving to these groups and individuals start-up capitals which you can call ‘Seed Money’,” Hayab said.

According to him, the act was influenced by their belief that a financially empowered young man or woman will not support any form of violence that will disrupt his/her business.

“Also, a child who knows he can benefit from his mother’s small business will refuse to join any violent group that can affect his mother’s business.

“This Programme will continue with the formation of a community peace and reconciliation committee to help address issues before they escalate and added that the success here will make GPF replicate the project in more communities in the south-south region,” Hayab added.

Speaking at the event, the Ochimba of Igbodo town, Eze Nwankwoala Timothy, thanked GPFN for the gesture adding that it is of utmost importance and benefit to his people.

“This programme has encouraged and helped women and youths to be responsible members of their families and the community at large,” the traditional ruler said while charging the beneficiaries to make proper and judicious use of the funds given to them and ensure they put to practice what they have learnt.

He said he will make land available for anyone who intends to go into farming.

A beneficiary, Mr Emeka Otamiri, expressed delight to GPFN for the Programme.

He said the training alone has impacted positively on him not to mention the financial support he received.

“My wife and I have been managing a small fish farming business but with limited funds. This money from GPFN will positively change the face of my business and improve our finances. I am very grateful and promise to make judicious use of it,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Miss Okere Blessing, applauded the efforts of the GPFN particularly for being true to its words.

She said their community had received various NGOs that came with several promises which never materialized but that GPFN is the first NGO to promise and fulfill.

The funds made available, according to Blessing, will bring positive changes to some families and also impact on the whole community.

Ahamefule Victor who is also a participant and beneficiary of the program expressed gratitude to GPFN for coming to Etche.

He believes that the organization is leaving the community better than it met it.

According to him, “GPFN has not only given us fish but also given us what it takes to multiply the fish, so we will do our best to put into practice the skills acquired and prudently utilize the funds to improve our businesses and impact in the larger society.”