President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Nigeria Startup Bill into law.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to him, the Startup Bill passed on July 20, 2022 was initiated by the executive arm and seeks to create an enabling environment for tech-based startups in Nigeria.

He said the law which holds huge benefits for the Nigerian economy, adopted an approach to allow startups to identify business challenges and voice them out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the provisions of the law, the Federal Government plans to set up a N10 billion Fund of startups in the country.