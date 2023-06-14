How Employees Well-being Impact Organisations’ Success

The importance of employee well-being and how it can impact an organisations’ success was the focus of a business and brunch event organised by The Art of Living Happiness Centre in Lagos, recently.

According to the center, the purpose was to create awareness of the importance of employee well-being.

A panel discussion on the theme, ‘Creating Lasting Impact with Employee Well-being”’ explored the complex interplay between establishing a positive and inclusive work culture that prioritises employee well-being and the leadership’s critical role in cultivating a work environment that values employee health and happiness. The panel discussion also emphasised the brand’s unwavering commitment to creating a safe and nurturing space for employees through its diverse range of innovative programs and initiatives.

The session was moderated by Adebola Williams, Marketing Director, Promasidor Nigeria, and featured various industry experts and leaders, including Dr Peter Bamkole, chief operating officer, Pan Atlantic University; Elvira Salleras, managing director, Elviras Salleras and Associates; and Nireti Adebayo, chief operating officer, Whyte Cleon Limited.

“The happiness and well-being of employees are critical to the success of any organisation,” said Akshay Jain, Founder of The Happiness Centre. “It’s essential that organisations prioritise employee well-being and create a culture that supports it. The benefits include increased productivity, reduced absenteeism, and improved employee engagement.

“We’re thrilled with the success of the event. Our goal was to spark a conversation about the importance of employee well-being in the workplace, and we’ve achieved that. We hope this event will inspire more organisations to prioritise employee well-being and create a culture of positivity and inclusivity,” he added.