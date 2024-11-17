Glovo in partnership with Lagos State and She Code Africa has unveiled its Women in Tech Bootcamp Programme, aimed at fostering tech inclusion, providing skills training, and empowering women to build successful careers in technology.

The event, held in Lagos, brought together industry leaders, government officials, the European diplomatic community in Nigeria and tech advocates to reinforce Glovo’s commitment to bridging the gender gap in the tech industry and making a lasting impact in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

The general manager of Glovo Nigeria, Lamide Akinola highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing gender diversity and creating pathways for women to thrive in tech-driven roles.

“At Glovo, we believe in a future where women are integral drivers of innovation, especially in tech. We recognize that the challenges women face in tech go beyond technical skills; they include barriers rooted in access, opportunity, and sometimes, the confidence to take bold steps.

“Today’s event is our way of saying; we see those barriers, and we are here to help break them down with you. As the leading multicategory app with a vision to build the largest online marketplace to give everyone access to anything in their city within minutes; we believe that empowering women with digital skills is essential, not only for driving innovation and growth but for building communities where everyone can thrive,” she shared.

The commissioner, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, Lagos State, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem stated that, “today’s gathering signifies more than just advocacy; it is a rallying cry to reimagine the future of innovation by ensuring no one is left behind, particularly women, who represent half of our population.”

Studies revealed that bridging the gender gap in technology could add up to $12 trillion to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025. This staggering figure underscored that empowering women in tech is not just a moral imperative; it is an economic necessity.

Ambrose-Medebem added that, “in Lagos State, a hub of innovation and economic activity, we understand that inclusion is a catalyst for sustainable growth. However, achieving this requires intentional strategies and robust partnerships. We are excited to work with Glovo and She Code Africa to deliver a program that opens doors for women to excel, innovate, and lead.”

Founder of She Code Africa, Ada Oyom said, “as the technical partners of the Women in Tech Bootcamp Program, we are thrilled to collaborate with Glovo and the Lagos State government to run this 12-week intensive program and create impactful pathways for women in tech.

“Glovo’s commitment to gender diversity is commendable, and we call on like-minded companies to invest in initiatives that empower the future of women in technology.”

Regional head, Government & Public Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa at Glovo, Chidera Akwuba noted that, “when you empower a woman, you empower a community, a nation, and ultimately, the world. This initiative is made possible through the invaluable partnership of the Lagos State government via the Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment, the ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, and our technical partner She Code Africa.

“Together, we are building an inclusive tech ecosystem that values diversity, fosters innovation, and inspires the next generation of female leaders to drive meaningful change in technology and beyond.”