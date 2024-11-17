Affordability remains a critical barrier to digital access in Nigeria, with 71 per cent of the population struggling to maintain regular internet connectivity due to high costs.

This was highlighted by the chief executive officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, during his address at the TeXcellence 2024 conference, where he emphasised the urgent need for collaborative efforts to expand digital inclusion and drive economic growth.

Toriola also underscored the transformative role of the telecommunications sector, which contributes 14 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP, with MTN alone accounting for seven per cent. He noted that an affordable internet is essential for the country to harness the full potential of its digital economy.

Reflecting on MTN’s journey, Toriola highlighted the company’s leadership in technological innovation, from the introduction of GSM services in 2001 to the rollout of 5G in 2022.

However, he acknowledged that economic pressures, currency devaluation, and rising competition are driving the need for innovation in areas like financial inclusion, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

He revealed MTN’s plans to construct the largest data centre in West Africa and expand 5G services, reaffirming the company’s commitment to enhancing connectivity.

“Our biggest asset is our people—their drive and ingenuity. By making digital access affordable and investing in infrastructure, we can achieve the vision of a trillion-dollar economy,” Toriola said.