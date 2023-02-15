Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and other formation commanders of the Nigerian Army to ensure conducive and secure atmosphere in their areas of responsibility for the successful conduct of the coming 2023 elections.

Gen. Yahaya gave the directive while flagging off the commencement of Operation Safe Conduct in all Army divisions and formations across the country.

In a statement by the director of Army public relations Brigadier-general Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAs reiterated the unwavering resolve of the Army to strictly adhere to its constitutional role by supporting the Nigeria Police, which is the lead security agency in the 2023 elections security architecture.

He charged the commanders to identify and dominate flash points in their areas of operation, adding that troops must be alert, proactive and operate jointly with sister services and other security agencies during the elections.

The COAS, while directing the commanders to deploy requisite logistics to ensure security and safety of citizens during the elections, urged them to be professional, apolitical and adhere strictly to extant Code of conduct and Rules of Engagement guiding personnel throughout their operations. He warned that any infraction on the provisions of the code of conduct will not be treated with levity.

The COAS maintained that all deployments must be joint and in support of the Nigeria Police.

He observed that all eyes are on the security agencies, and that the citizens expect nothing short of free and fair elections. “You must therefore refrain from hobnobbing with political gladiators and maintain your apolitical stance”, he averred.

It will be recalled that the COAS in an effort to ensure that the laws of the land and personal liberties and rights of citizens are not compromised, recently approved the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Nigerian Army personnel during Operation Safe Conduct 2023.