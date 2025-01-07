Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has described his electoral victory in the September 2024 governorship election as a mandate from God to bring development and progress to Edo State.

Okpebholo gave this acknowledgment while addressing worshippers at Streams of Joy International, Abuja, on Sunday.

A press release by the governor’s chief press secretary, Fred Itua, said the governor stressed that his emergence as the chief executive of Edo State was divinely orchestrated by God as an answer to the prayers and yearnings of Edo people for development and progress.

Okpebholo while thanking the convener, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) and lead pastor of the church, Pastor Jerry Eze, for his prayers and support during the elections, said he will be a good ambassador of the church by bringing unprecedented development and economic growth to Edo State.

According to him, “I have come to return all the glory to God for the electoral victory He gave to me during the last election. In 2023, I was here to testify as a senator. Today, I am here again to testify as a governor. When I wanted to join the race for the primaries, I came here, and I told Pastor my intention. He prayed for me and asked me to go and contest.

“I did, although the journey was tough, I emerged victorious, and today, I am the Governor of Edo State. I see my becoming a Governor as a divine mandate to serve and bring development to the people. And I am here today to assure you, my brethren, that I will not disappoint the God of NSPPD.”

While admonishing the worshippers to be steadfast and committed in their walk of faith, Okpebholo stressed that power comes from God alone, who gives it to whoever he wishes for his own glory.

He advised that such power must be seen as an opportunity to serve and fulfill God’s purpose and emphasised that, as a faithful and grateful steward, he was committed to utilizing the God given mandate to better the lives of Edo people.